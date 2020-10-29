FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Wisconsin Supreme Court refuses to offer ballot clarity

Election

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This May 26, 2020, file photo shows an Official Democratic General Primary mail-in ballot and secrecy envelope, for the Pennsylvania primary in Pittsburgh. Amid the global pandemic, more people than ever are expected to bypass their polling place and cast absentee ballots for the first time. Voters marking ballots from home could lead to an increase in the kinds of mistakes that typically would be caught by a scanner or election worker at the polls. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A divided Wisconsin Supreme Court has refused to go along with a request from two counties to allow them to fill in a ballot misprint so that as many as 13,500 ballots can be processed more quickly without having to duplicate them on Election Day.

The four conservatives on the court on Thursday rejected the request from Outagamie and Calumet counties for an order telling them how to deal with the ballot misprint.

The court’s three liberals dissented, saying the decision “leaves local election officials in the lurch.” President Donald Trump carried both Outagamie and Calumet counties in 2016. He won the state by fewer than 23,000 votes.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Green Bay Nation 10/28: Breaking down the Texans

Green Bay Nation 10/28: Pick Em

Green Bay Nation 10/28: Challenge or No Challenge

Green Bay Nation 10/28: Top Five Tweets

Green Bay Nation 10/28: Looking at the Vikings

High School Sports Xtra: Local 5 Top 5 Plays, Xavier girls tennis Team of the Week