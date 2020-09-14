Wisconsin Supreme Court rejects Green bid for ballot access

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Supreme Court has rejected a request by the Green Party presidential candidate to be added to the state’s November ballot.

The ruling Monday clears the way for local clerks to resume mailing absentee ballots to more than 1 million voters who have requested one.

The 4-3 order comes just seven weeks before the Nov. 3 presidential election in this narrowly divided state.

Democrats had feared that adding Howie Hawkins to the ballot would take votes away from Joe Biden and assist President Donald Trump.

Rapper Kanye West is still hoping to be added to the Wisconsin ballot.

