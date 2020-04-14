Woodford wins Appleton mayoral election

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Appleton will have a new mayor in Jacob Woodford after over 20 years of Tim Hanna holding the position.

Woodford, the Secretary to the Board of Trustees and Assistant to the President at his alma mater, Lawrence University, beat out Jim Clemons, a former Appleton Alderman for two decades and a current Senior Account Executive at Advocate Aurora in Appleton.

Woodford and Clemons rose out of a large pool of potential Appleton mayoral candidates in February. The race started with 11 candidates but was whittled down to eight just before the February election.

Clemons and Woodford sat down with WFRV Local 5 to answer the 5 Critical Questions on the minds of voters in March. Both Woodford and Clemons sat down with WFRV Local 5’s Tom Zalaski for Newsmaker Sunday to talk about their visions for the City of Appleton.

On Election Day, WFRV Local 5 spoke with Woodford and Clemons. Both admitted that the biggest challenge the winner would face is helping the city navigate the coronavirus pandemic.

