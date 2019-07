SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) — Nobody was hurt in a garage fire Wednesday in the City of Sheboygan.

According to the Sheboygan Fire Department, it happened at around 5 p.m. at 2606 N. 19th Street. Fire crews were able to quickly extinguish the flames and limit the damage to the garage and surrounding buildings.

The total property damage has been estimated at $2,000. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.