Skip to content
WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton
Green Bay
50°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus in Wisconsin
Local News
Fox Valley Regional News
Green Bay Area Regional News
Lakeshore Regional News
Northwoods Regional News
West of Winnebago Regional News
Election Center
National
D.C. Bureau
Health Watch
Newsmaker Sunday
Midwest Farm
Weather
Wisconsin Weather
Beyond The Forecast
Interactive Radar
Skyview Network
Fall Color Report
Northeast Wisconsin Road Conditions
Closings and Delays
Report Closings
Sports
Wisconsin Sports
High School Sports
Packers
Locker Room
Green Bay Nation
Golf
NBA
MLB
NCAA
The Big Game
China 2022
Pro Football Challenge
Community
Positively Wisconsin
Hometown Heroes
WFRV Specials
High School Theater
Sunday Mass on WFRV Local 5
Birthday Club
Veterans Voices
Local Events
Critic At Large
Pet Saver
BestReviews
Your local experts
Wisconsin Lottery
Discover Wisconsin
Melindas Garden
L5L
Road Trip
Your Local Experts
Holiday Spotlight
Melindas Garden
Our Town
Local 5 Live Features
Live From Your Community
Fitness
Recipes
Digital Center
Digital Exclusives
WFRV Live
Video Center
5 Critical Questions
WFRV Mobile Apps
Alexa
Facebook Watch
CBS News Live
CBS All Access
Contests
Contests
Pro Football Challenge
Completed Contests
ABOUT US
Meet the WFRV Team
WFRV History
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Advertise With Us
Regional News Partners
Skyview
Jobs
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Jobs at WFRV
Search
Search
Search
Epic Event Center ASHBA Ticket Giveaway
Coronavirus News
DHS adds 22 new COVID-19 related deaths, total vaccines administered in WI nears 6.5M
Gallery
CDC says some may need 4th COVID vaccine dose
Performances arriving or no longer in calendar, pt. 85
iPhone now lets you add your digital vaccine card to Apple Wallet. Here’s how
Video
More Coronavirus
Trending Stories
Driver in Wisconsin tries to bring ice shack on the water, arrested for OWI
Gallery
Walmart says recalled product linked to deadly infection was sold at 4 stores in Wisconsin
‘Yea I call Packers fans racist’: Former TE lashes out in Twitter tirade
UPDATE: Owner of Annie’s Campground arrested after warrant issued for court no-show
Video
Buy, Buy, Buy? Potential Packers stock sale approved by NFL
Don't Miss
Sturgeon Bay ramps up for a busy summer season, begins installing “Cherries Jubilee” artwork
Video
Your Local Election HQ
Wisconsin audit finds elections are ‘safe and secure’
Video
UW-Green Bay to host virtual Gubernatorial Election Academy in Nov.
Video
Wisconsin AG Kaul calls for election probe to end
More Election
Local Sports
Behind Enemy Lines: Tim Ring
Video
Inside Skinny: Green Bay East Football Coach living a dream at City Stadium
Video
Locker Room: Recapping Packers win over Washington
Video
What's to Eat: Ben's Chili Bowl and Georgetown Cupcakes
Video
Xceptional Athlete: Kaukauna MB Xavier Stueber
Video
WIAA Volleyball Regionals: Appleton North, Fox Valley Lutheran sweep to sectionals
Video