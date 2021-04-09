Skip to content
WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton
Epic Event Center – Murry The Magician
Coronavirus News
Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Review: Individual artistry sets tone for music series in Fish Creek
Oshkosh School District receives nearly $100k grant from DHS
New positive COVID-19 cases surpass 1k, over 8k active cases
Video
DHS releases new COVID-19 variant trackers
More Coronavirus
Trending Stories
Joining the enemy: QB Tim Boyle goes from backup in Green Bay to possible starter in Detroit, and reflects on his relationship with Aaron Rodgers
DMX dead at 50, family confirms
Green Bay woman and the officer who arrested her three-years ago take a selfie with a positive update
Video
Fox Cities Chamber of Commerce: The Cedars of Kimberly Development
Video
Farm Family: Pape Family Pastures
Video
Your Local Election HQ
Elijah Behnke wins State Assembly District 89 over Karl Jaeger
Video
Justin Nickels re-elected as Manitowoc Mayor over candidate Chris Able
Video
Jill Underly wins State School Superintendent, defeating Deborah Kerr
Video
More Election
Local Sports
One-on-one with Green Bay United state swimming champ Brigitta Neverman
Video
Titans taking advantage of opportunities during spring
Video
Kimberly's Lucky Wurtz retires as head boys basketball coach
Video
Pulaski uses grateful attitude as abbreviated season moves ahead
Video
Kimberly boys sweep rival Kaukauna, sweep FVA triangular
Video
First half goals help Notre Dame knock off Appleton East, 5-3
Video