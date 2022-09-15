Current Fall Color Report across the state of Wisconsin
As the weather begins to decrease, the green we see in the state of Wisconsin will begin to fade as well.
So far as of 9/15/2022, the current Fall Color Report is all green!
by: Indiana Schilz
