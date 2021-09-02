Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin serving the community for nearly 4 decades

LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin has been around for nearly 40 years and as the community continues to grow, so does the need for healthy food for individuals and families dealing with food insecurities.

“We are a food bank and what that means is we work in partnership with Food Pantries and Meal Programs,” says Patti Habeck, Executive Director.

Founded in 1982, the concept of Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin was simple; provide healthy and affordable food for families and individuals in need. “We are capitalizing on the food resources that are needed to access, procure, and bring into the hunger relief system,” says Habeck.

The area Feeding America provides for consists of 35 Counties on the Eastern side of Wisconsin. Prior to the pandemic, around 400,000 people were assisted.

At the height of the pandemic, that number rose to 600,000. The organization steps up in times of crisis but is also are around outside of emergency relief.

“The work that Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin does when there isn’t a crisis really has to do with solving hunger,” explains Habeck.

There are constant ideas that contribute to the daily philosophy of the organization. “The idea is that we don’t want to have situations where families have needs forever more,” adds Habeck.

The organization also assisted in the Farm to Families food box program, which had distribution events throughout the region. Although, for the time being, that program is no longer around in the form it was during the height of the pandemic, there are still opportunities for people to get the help they need.

“We make sure that all families in need always have access to nutritionally appropriate, and culturally appropriate foods…that their families can rely on,” says Habeck.

The goal of Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin is to erase hunger, so that everyone can be healthy and free of stress connected to where they will find their next meal. If you or someone you know is in need of assistance, click here to learn more.