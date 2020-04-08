Skip to content
Hunger Action Month
Feeding America assists local pantries in fight to end hunger
Frank’s Family Feud September Giveaway
2021 Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Mass on WFRV Local 5
Storm Team 5 Skyview Network
Coronavirus News
Over 2.3k new positive COVID-19 cases, 23 related deaths added to WI total
New Director of the Oshkosh Public Museum announced
Brown Co. Fall Health Day to offer free vaccinations, vision & hearing testing
Officials remind Wisconsinites: ‘Making or buying fake COVID-19 vaccine cards is illegal’
A unique open-air dining experience at Primal Eats in Gillett
Fond du Lac Fire asks residents to avoid Brooke St. and Forest Ave. after incident
Over 2.3k new positive COVID-19 cases, 23 related deaths added to WI total
De Pere school cancels classes on Friday due to COVID-19
LIST: 9/11 memorial events in N.E. WI, locals honor fallen heroes
Sturgeon Bay ramps up for a busy summer season, begins installing “Cherries Jubilee” artwork
Your Local Election HQ
Republican Kleefisch enters Wisconsin governor’s race
Appleton native Mark Scheffler announces run for State Senate
UPDATE: Penterman wins special election for Wisconsin Assembly seat
Local Sports
De Pere football cleans up on the field and in the stands
Locker Room: Former Packers guard Colledge serves his country
Locker Room: Packers open season against New Orleans
Locker Room: Former Packers guard Daryn Colledge serves his country
Locker Room: Keys to the Game vs. New Orleans
Timber Rattlers Walk Off HR
