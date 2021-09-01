Salvation Army to host Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry in Menominee

MENOMINEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Salvation Army is planning to host a Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry this September.

According to a release, the pantry is scheduled to be held on Sept. 15 at 10:00 a.m. in the old Kmart parking and M&M plaza (1307 8th Ave), Menominee.

Organizers say a Mobile Food Pantry contains 15,000 pounds of food sent on a truck in order to provide food for 300 families in need, operating on a first-come-first-serve basis. This coming one will apparently be handled like a drive-thru.

“We are fully funded for 2021 and are currently looking for sponsors for next year 2022! We want to be able to continue to bring the truck in as a valuable resource for the community,” says Captain Rhegan Stansbury.

To sponsor a truck or volunteer, you can call The Salvation Army main office for more information: 715-735-7448.