Food trucks, Jurassic Park movie roaring into Ashwaubomay Park Thursday

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) — The Village of Ashwaubenon’s second “A Food Afare” – Food Truck Rally will bring seven food trucks, a beverage tent, and Jurassic Park Lost Kingdom.

Ashwaubomay Park will host the event Thursday starting at 4 p.m.

Scheduled food truck vendors include:

Ice Clouds

Caribbean Cruiser

Inferno Subs

The Dog Haus

Taste of Ethiopia

Zo Zo’s Kitchen

Maldonado’s

A beverage tent will be available, offering soda, water, domestic and craft beers.

“Mad Whimsy” will be on site offering face painting and balloon twisting.

Activities will include a free supervised bounce house, family games including beanbag/cornhole boards, musical entertainment featuring “The Music Jar Band (5p-8p), and a free Movie in the Park – Jurassic Park Lost Kingdom, which will start at dusk.

Ashwaubomay Lake will have extended hours until 8 p.m. Normal admission rates will apply.

For further information, contact the Ashwaubenon Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department at (920) 492-2331.