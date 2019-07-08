Food trucks, Jurassic Park movie roaring into Ashwaubomay Park Thursday

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) — The Village of Ashwaubenon’s second “A Food Afare” – Food Truck Rally will bring seven food trucks, a beverage tent, and Jurassic Park Lost Kingdom.
Ashwaubomay Park will host the event Thursday starting at 4 p.m.
Scheduled food truck vendors include:
- Ice Clouds
- Caribbean Cruiser
- Inferno Subs
- The Dog Haus
- Taste of Ethiopia
- Zo Zo’s Kitchen
- Maldonado’s
A beverage tent will be available, offering soda, water, domestic and craft beers.
“Mad Whimsy” will be on site offering face painting and balloon twisting.
Activities will include a free supervised bounce house, family games including beanbag/cornhole boards, musical entertainment featuring “The Music Jar Band (5p-8p), and a free Movie in the Park – Jurassic Park Lost Kingdom, which will start at dusk.
Ashwaubomay Lake will have extended hours until 8 p.m. Normal admission rates will apply.
For further information, contact the Ashwaubenon Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department at (920) 492-2331.