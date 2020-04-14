Jim Clemons proud of a clean hard-fought campaign

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) One week after elections and after more than 20 years, Appleton has a new mayor.

It looks like the voters of Appleton wanted something more than experience and chose Jake Woodford to lead the city for the next four years.

The challenger, Jim Clemons touted his experience throughout his campaign.

Clemons served more than 20 years on Appleton’s city council.

Even after votes were tallied, Clemons was proud that both candidates ran a hard-fought clean campaign.

Clemons says, “I thought it was a good race. Jake and I talked to each other at the beginning and said we were going to make each other work for it and that’s exactly what we did. It was always about how we were going to move the city forward. We never attacked each other as candidates and I think that’s the way politics should be run.”

Even with ballot issues, Clemons says he has no problem conceding but not until after official results.

Clemons adds, “We’ll see what the totals are and once it’s canvassed, but I think the voters have spoken and I think I’m willing to live with the results but let’s see how the totals come out.”

Outgoing Mayor Tim Hanna will take on his new role as executive director of the Local Government Institute of Wisconsin.

