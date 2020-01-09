After 700 days in the shelter, Jax the dog is still looking for a forever home

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) — 700 days and some change ago, Jax the 3-year-old terrier mix arrived at the Fox Valley Humane Association via a transfer from a shelter in a southern state.

During his stint at the Humane Association, Jax has earned a reputation as a high-energy goofball, but that high energy has contributed to his extended stay at the shelter.

His handlers say Jax will need a home with no other pets and preferably no kids under the age of 10.

The average pet stays at the Humane Association for about three weeks, give or take, before finding a home.

Jax’s stay has been 33-times that: 100 weeks, 700 days.

“We’ve noticed that he’s starting to get a little depressed in his kennel,” Vicki Prey, Executive Director of the Fox Valley Humane Association said, adding that the pup is showing less interest in things he likes.

She said Jax’s ideal forever home would have a large yard for him to run and play in and an active family.

“He’s an extremely loyal dog to his humans,” Prey said. “He’s very affectionate, and he’s ready to go. He’s ready to go be your boy.”

If you think your home would be a good fit for Jax, click here to contact the Fox Valley Humane Association.