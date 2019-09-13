Appleton native Rocky Bleier shares story with his alma mater

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) — Rocky Bleier rose to fame as a Pittsburgh Steeler, winning four Super Bowls with the team after recovering from severe injuries incurred in the Vietnam War.

But before his college and professional football careers, and his military service, Bleier’s story started in Appleton.

He graduated from Xavier High School in 1964, and a lot has happened in his life since then.

“It’s always nice to be able to come back and be able to talk to the students,” Bleier said, “and I wouldn’t miss this opportunity just to be able to talk about the years that have changed and the expectations that students have, not only of themselves but other people and using their opportunities.”

Bleier spoke to Xavier High School students Friday afternoon.

“It’s just amazing to hear him talk because I grew up hearing about all the stories going through the Xavier system here,” student Sean O’Shae said.

“Rocky…went to our school, he understands the things we went through, he understands the things that we go through as we are in high school right now,” student Sam Peters added.

Bleier said he hopes his ability to connect with the students can also help them learn from his story.

“Maybe from my experience and my story and history…they may resonate and make some sense and may change some lives,” Bleier said of the impact he would like to have on current Xavier students.

He will also share those lessons with the greater community through his one man show, entitled “The Play.”

He performed once already at the Xavier Fine Arts Theatre Thursday night and has upcoming performances at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, and at 1:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. on Saturday.

“I am excited about having the chance and the ability to be able to bring that story back and remind people of what a great community this is and what a big part of my life has been here,” Bleier said.

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here or call 920-733-8840.