Appleton World War II Veteran in search of lost book that told the history of his unit

Since the original airing of this story, Local 5 News has received reports that Lloyd’s book has been found. We are working to independently verify those claims.

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) — On display in 98-year-old Lloyd Ellefson’s Appleton home are reminders of his service in World War II.

“We were in Africa for a while, we drew our new equipment there, and then it was there from Italy, then we went over to the invasion of Southern France, and up France, around the mountains to Germany, back into Austria,” Ellefson explained.

Photographs and medals he earned are right where they belong in his living room, but there’s something missing from his collection.

“This book was a history of the outfit I belonged to in World War II,” Ellefson said, “from the beginning of the unit to the disbanding of the unit.”

He accidentally left the book on the roof of his car and lost it somewhere between his North Richmond Street Home and Friends & Vets of Wisconsin.

The missing book is a red hardcover with gold lettering.

“It means a lot to me,” Ellefson said. “It keeps reminding me of what we went through and the comrades we had that we lost and so on, so forth. It’s kind of a memory book.”

A book of memories he had wanted to share with others at Vets & Friends, where word spread that Lloyd had lost his book.

Now, they have a surprise for him.

“Some person in the community decided to go online and found the book in some archives and made a copy for Lloyd,” Jack Voight, Executive Director of Vets & Friends of Wisconsin said.

The manuscript was printed and put together in a folder for Lloyd.

Voight told Local 5 that he plans on giving Lloyd the copy the next time he stops by Vets & Friends.

“At least he’s got some reconnection to the book that he lost,” Voight said.

They’re still hoping Lloyd will be reunited with his original hardcover version, a book he’d love to re-read, even though he pretty much has it memorized.

“On page ten was a picture of me, sitting in my half-track’s fender, working on my motor,” Ellefson remembers.

If anyone finds Lloyd’s book, they’re asked to contact Vets & Friends of Wisconsin, located at 2508 N. Richmond Street or call 920-734-1607.