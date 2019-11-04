Area breweries team up to fundraise for Habitat for Humanity

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) — The Laguna family celebrated their new Appleton home Monday afternoon.

Amy McGowen, Director of Development for the Greater Fox Cities Area Habitat for Humanity told Local 5 that the family worked hard for months to earn their new home.

“They work on their home, they work on homes of other homeowners that are in the program, and they do community service outside of Habitat as well,” she said. “That whole piece, that engagement really makes them a partner in this process.”

It’s a process that every Habitat homeowner goes through, but at this Habitat home, there’s another partner.

Ryan O’Toole, President & COO of Briess Malt & Ingredients explained that his business donated 4,000 pounds of malt to six area breweries.

Those breweries used that malt to make a beer of their choice that they sold to benefit Habitat for Humanity.

“They use our malt every day to brew beer,” O’Toole said, “so it was something kind of fantastic to give back to the community.”

The Laguna family’s home is not quite done yet, but the family expects to move-in in time for the holiday season.