Auto racing teams across Midwest join effort to raise funds for Charlie Knuth

DARBOY, Wis. (WFRV) — When Charlie Knuth’s mother announced earlier this month that Charlie had been diagnosed with Lymphoma, Northeast Wisconsin’s motor racing community took notice.

Andy Monday, who races for Monday Motorsports, decided to take a door from his racecar, autograph it, and place it up for auction on Facebook on Saturday, December 21.

In the post, he also challenged other racing teams to place similar items up for auction and donate 100-percent of proceeds to the Knuth family.

In a phone conversation Thursday morning, Monday told Local 5 he anticipated a few local teams to take part in the fundraiser.

As it turns out, that was a low estimate.

So far, Monday reports, over 100 racing teams from across the Midwest have placed a car door up for auction.

Their efforts have raised over $30,000 as of Thursday morning.

Reporter Erinn Taylor will have more on this story on Local 5 News at 6:15 p.m. Thursday.