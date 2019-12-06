High schoolers, community members check out apprenticeship opportunities at FVTC

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) — More than 500 high school students visited Fox Valley Technical College Thursday morning to learn about apprenticeship opportunities available through the school.

Later that same day, community members were invited to attend an open house-style expo.

The expo featured hands-on activities for both groups, giving them the chance to experience what being an apprentice would be like.

“It’s a career immersion event,” Mike Merdach, Apprenticeship Advisor at Fox Valley Tech explained, “and it’s to simulate being on-boarded by a company and to do tasks. Instead of talking about it, these kids need to do it to get interested.”

He said many participants discovered they had a natural talent for one trade or another.

“The companies saw a lot of kids today with just a knack,” Merdach explained.

