League of Women Voters of Appleton hosts registration day events

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) — Sellah Glocke is one of many across the state registering to vote for the first time.

“I just turned 18 in August,” she told Local 5. “It’s my first time even registering.”

She marked that milestone on the UWO – Fox Cities campus Tuesday afternoon, with the help of the League of Women Voters of Appleton.

“We’re encouraging young people who have opinions about issues to be able to turn those opinions into action through their vote,” Brian Post, a representative of the League of Women Voters of Appleton said.

The league set up a booth in the campus’ atrium and walked future voters through the process of registration.

“It was really nice having to people to help you along with it,” Glocke said. “But it was a very simple process that you could figure out on your own too.”

The process begins with representatives of the league asking would-be voters questions to determine if they are qualified to vote, like if they’re at least 18-years-old, a citizen, and have an ID handy.

“If all that’s a yes, we direct them and help them online to go to the website and just answer a few questions and get themselves registered at their polling place,” Post said.

He described the process as a few simple steps for a big responsibility.

“Everything that we depend upon as a society is granted to those [elected] representatives and they make those decisions for us so it’s important that we have good people doing that for us,” Post said.

Glocke says she’s taking that responsibility seriously.

“I think it’s a big part of our community and a big rite of passage,” she said. “We’re the new generation and we get to make these decisions so it’s really important to be a part of that.”

To register to vote online, click here.