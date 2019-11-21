Menasha high school ready for state championship game

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) The Bluejays will be making their second trip to the finals on Friday but not before the hometown gave their team a proper send-off.

Fans gathered to buy Menasha state final t-shirts like they were pumpkins pies.

Hundreds of dedicated fans attended the citywide pep rally to cheer on the 12-1 Bluejays.

This is Menasha high school’s second trip to the state finals.

The Bluejays defeated Waukesha in 2014, to capture their first title.

Head Coach Jeramie Korth wants a repeat performance and put on his poetry hat to fire up his players and the crowd.

Here’s a snippet from his poem, We get to play football:

“We get to play football when we play West DePere and we have no fear. We get to play football. When we’re down twenty-one and the game has just begun to be fun, we get to play football. So when we head down to State. We don’t get to stay up very late. Just remember it’s because we get to play football.”

When the Bluejays return home on Friday, a post-game celebration will take place at 4 pm in the Menasha high school field house.