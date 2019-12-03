Oshkosh Fire Department kicks off annual Food and Toy Drive

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) — A 21-year tradition continued in Oshkosh Monday night, with the first of five parades around the city to collect donations for the Salvation Army.

“We go around with the fire trucks and pick up food and toys for the citizens of Oshkosh,” Firefighter Brian Blaha of the Oshkosh Fire Department explained.

The parade included a vintage fire truck and a Salvation Army truck, used to collect donations.

Michael Zimmer, a resident in the neighborhood covered Monday night, said he’s been donating to the drive since it first began.

“They’ve been coming by the house every year, so it’s great,” he said. “It’s easy for me.”

It’s that easy for any of the residents who live along the four to six-mile routes covered by the parade, helping the fire department gather goods to donate to the area’s needy.

“Last year we collected over 3,500 toys and over 3,000 pounds of food that we were able to donate back to the community,” Blaha said.

Each year the fire department looks forward to collecting those donations, and the people of Oshkosh look forward to the parade.

“Usually one of my grandsons are here and we let them run up with the food goods,” Zimmer said. “They love the fire trucks.”

The Oshkosh Fire Department also accepts cash donations along the route.

Future parade dates are as follows:

Thursday, December 5th covering the northeast side of the city

Monday, December 9th covering the west side of the city

Tuesday, December 10th covering the central city

Thursday, December 12th covering the south side of the city

Donations can also be dropped off at any Oshkosh firehouse through December 12th.

For more information, click here.