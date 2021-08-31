Skip to content
WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton
Green Bay
73°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus in Wisconsin
Local News
Fox Valley Regional News
Green Bay Area Regional News
Lakeshore Regional News
Northwoods Regional News
West of Winnebago Regional News
Election Center
National
D.C. Bureau
Health Watch
Newsmaker Sunday
Midwest Farm
Weather
Wisconsin Weather
Beyond The Forecast
Interactive Radar
Skyview Network
Northeast Wisconsin Road Conditions
Closings and Delays
Report Closings
Sports
Wisconsin Sports
High School Sports
Packers
NBA
MLB
NCAA
Green Bay Nation
Training Camp Report
Locker Room
NFL Draft
Pro Football Challenge
Community
Birthday Club
Local Events
Positively Wisconsin
Critic At Large
High School Theater
Hometown Heroes
People In Our Community
Pet Saver
WFRV Specials
BestReviews
Sunday Mass on WFRV Local 5
Hunger Action Month
Your local experts
Veterans Voices
Wisconsin Lottery
Discover Wisconsin
Melindas Garden
L5L
Road Trip
Your Local Experts
Holiday Spotlight
Melindas Garden
Our Town
Local 5 Live Features
Live From Your Community
Fitness
Recipes
Digital Center
Digital Exclusives
WFRV Live
Video Center
5 Critical Questions
WFRV Mobile Apps
Alexa
Facebook Watch
CBS News Live
CBS All Access
Contests
Contests
Pro Football Challenge
Completed Contests
ABOUT US
Meet the WFRV Team
WFRV History
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Advertise With Us
Skyview
Jobs
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Jobs at WFRV
Search
Search
Search
Frank’s Family Feud Giveaway
Coronavirus News
Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Review: ‘Naked Radio’ waxes nostalgic in Door County
People are lying to get an early COVID-19 booster shot, pharmacists say
Video
Honolulu to require vaccine or negative test at restaurants
What is the ‘highly mutated’ C.1.2 coronavirus variant?
More Coronavirus
Trending Stories
LIVE BLOG: Packers make cuts to get to initial roster of 53
Report: Saints not expected to play Packers in New Orleans, will be away from city through Sept.
Little Chute Interim Village Administrator talks new projects in Community Update
Video
WI brewing company creates filibuster-themed beer, part of profits going to removing Sen. Johnson from office
Gallery
‘This is a true game-changer’: Bellin launches in-home hospitalization option
Video
Don't Miss
Sturgeon Bay ramps up for a busy summer season, begins installing “Cherries Jubilee” artwork
Video
Your Local Election HQ
Appleton native Mark Scheffler announces run for State Senate
Video
UPDATE: Penterman wins special election for Wisconsin Assembly seat
Texas Democrats plan to leave state to stop GOP voting bill
More Election
Local Sports
Sports Xtra: St. Norbert's Dan McCarty talks camp and season opener
Video
UW-Oshkosh football back
Video
Xceptional Athlete: Hortonville QB Sam Dodd
Video
HS Football: Neenah, Hortonville & Kimberly finish off wins in resumed games
Video
High School Sports Xtra: Reedsville & Brillion cruise to wins, Team of the Week
Video
High School Sports Xtra: FRCC and FVA
Video