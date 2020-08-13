2.5 miles of bike lanes added in Green Bay, city committed to bike safety

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay has added 2.5 miles of bike lanes throughout the city in 2020. Committed ensuring safety for pedestrians and bicyclists, the City of Green Bay introduced the Safe Walk and Bike Plan.

One way the city is demonstrating safety is by introducing buffered bike lanes. The first buffered bike lane in Green Bay is on Walnut Street. The difference between a regular bike lane and a buffered bike line is the buffered bike line has a three foot buffer for the bicyclist to ride safely.

There are also new bicycle lanes on Radisson Street, Irwin Avenue, and at Bay Beach.

“Our goal is safety. Safety for the bicyclists and the drivers. We want drivers to know that they have to give the bicyclists the same rules, the same courtesy, and overall same safety measures of all people on the road ways so there are no collisions, crashes, and heaven-for-bid no one get hurt,” says Kevin Warych, Commander of Operations for the Green Bay Police Department.

Green Bay is seeing a greater demand for walking and biking during peoples commute. Not only are those commutes happening in the summer but they’re seeing them take place in the winter. Seasonal changes are a big consideration when implementing new facilities and making them effective for both summer and winter.

“The bike community has been fantastic,” says Steve Grenier, Director of Public Works.

Warych wants to remind people that with the warmer weather in the summer months there will be more bikers out in communities and to be cautious on the roadways.

