28 years later, ‘Dr. Dave the Barber’ is still cutting hair in Northeast Wisconsin

HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s sometimes hard to come by old-school barbershops today, but one local barber is still going strong after 28 years.

67-year-old David Wickert has been cutting hair for the last 28 years in Northeast Wisconsin but it wasn’t always a full-time job for him.

Being a music teacher for years in the area, he’s always had a fascination for cutting hair. Wickert went to a barber school in Minnesota with the idea to go into business with his father-in-law, owner of Don’s Barbershop in Hudson, in 1981. After doing that for several years, he decided to go back to teaching.

When Wickert decided to get back into teaching in the Howard-Suamico School District, he was a customer at Russ’s Barber Shop in Green Bay.

“I mentioned to them that I was a barber. They kind of laughed because I said ‘if you ever need a substitute barber’, you know, like substitute teacher. They thought that was kind of funny”, Wickert says. “Sure enough. They called me and ever since 1992 I worked part-time at Russ’s Barber shop for the last 23 years there.”

When Wickert retired from teaching in 2011, he cut hair at Russ’s Barber Shop full time. It wasn’t up until five years ago, when Wickert started his own shop in Howard called ‘Dr. Dave the Barber’.

Dr. Dave is bringing the old-school barbershop back in style with his décor around his shop that includes signs, chairs, antiques, and more.

“I tried to bring in things that make this a barbershop. For instance, a real barber chair. I mean, this is authentic. This is a 1950’s Koken Barrel barber chair. One that was in my father-in-law’s barbershop when I was with him”, says Wickert.

The customers that come back to see Dr. Dave are loyal and it’s the conversations that keeps Wickert cutting hair today.

“28 years in the community and I still have some of those customers that I cut at Russ’s Barber Shop, come to me now here so they’re very loyal”, says Wickert. “You develop quite the relationship with them. You get to know their families, you know?”

Since the community has given so much to Wickert in the last 28 years, he tells Local 5 that it was a no brainer to start giving back. He goes to the St. Johns Homeless Shelter in Green Bay twice a month and give free hair cuts to anyone that wants them. He also does a fundraiser every November where he donates $2.00 from every hair cut.

“Last year we were able to donate $850 to the St. Johns Homeless Shelter. Those people are very appreciative. It gives you a great feeling to do something for somebody who is so appreciative”, says Wickert.

A classic hair cut at ‘Dr. Dave the Barber’ costs $12.00. To learn more about Dr. Dave’s services, visit his Facebook page or give him a call at (920) 562-7666 to set up an appointment. His barbershop is located on 2450 Velp Ave. in Green Bay.