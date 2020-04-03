5 Critical Questions: Appleton mayoral candidates answer the questions that may decide your vote

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – For the first time since 1996, the City of Appleton will have a new mayor.

Out of a pool of eight candidates, Appleton residents selected Jacob Woodford and Jim Clemons as the final two choices to lead their city heading into the April 7 general election.

Clemons, a former Appleton Alderman for two decades and a current Senior Account Executive at Advocate Aurora in Appleton, and Jacob Woodford, the Secretary to the Board of Trustees and Assistant to the President at his alma mater, Lawrence University, sat down with WFRV Local 5 to answer the 5 Critical Questions on the minds of voters.

QUESTION 1

What is your stance on the proposed US Venture bluff site?

QUESTION 2

Does the city need to build a new public library? If so, where and how much should the city spend?

QUESTION 3

The Fox River runs through the heart of the city. Is enough being done to develop that resource?

QUESTION 4

Is there enough affordable housing in the city? If not, what should be done?

QUESTION 5

How does Appleton keep the youth population from leaving?

What is 5 Critical Questions?

5 Critical Questions is a Local 5 project providing voters an opportunity to learn more about what their candidates stand for.

We look to do this when there are two remaining candidates for office either in a contested single party primary with no other party running – or a final election.

The digitally exclusive project is different to a traditional debate in a few ways: