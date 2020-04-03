1  of  67
FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

5 Critical Questions: Appleton mayoral candidates answer the questions that may decide your vote

5 Critical Questions

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – For the first time since 1996, the City of Appleton will have a new mayor.

Out of a pool of eight candidates, Appleton residents selected Jacob Woodford and Jim Clemons as the final two choices to lead their city heading into the April 7 general election.

Clemons, a former Appleton Alderman for two decades and a current Senior Account Executive at Advocate Aurora in Appleton, and Jacob Woodford, the Secretary to the Board of Trustees and Assistant to the President at his alma mater, Lawrence University, sat down with WFRV Local 5 to answer the 5 Critical Questions on the minds of voters.

QUESTION 1

What is your stance on the proposed US Venture bluff site?

QUESTION 2

Does the city need to build a new public library? If so, where and how much should the city spend?

QUESTION 3

The Fox River runs through the heart of the city. Is enough being done to develop that resource?

QUESTION 4

Is there enough affordable housing in the city? If not, what should be done?

QUESTION 5

How does Appleton keep the youth population from leaving?

We look to do this when there are two remaining candidates for office either in a contested single party primary with no other party running – or a final election.

The digitally exclusive project is different to a traditional debate in a few ways: 

  1. Candidates are not in the same room when the questions are asked. This is important because it averts any kind of debate tactic, influence, drama, or digression from the issues.
  2. The two candidates answer the same exact five questions, asked in the exact same way. This allows the viewer to see clearly where the candidates stand on the issues that may decide their vote.
  3. Answers are not edited in any way. We ask candidates to limit their answers to three minutes and then we stand back until they’re finished. What you see online is word for word what the candidates told us.

