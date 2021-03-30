5 Critical Questions: State School Superintendent

(WFRV) – The April 6 election is only a week away and Wisconsin is voting for a new State School Superintendent – between Jill Underly and Deborah Kerr.
Jill Underly has worked in all facets of public education since 1999 and believes in offering universal all-day, every-day 4K and 3K programs.
Deborah Kerr has been in education for 40 years, 21 of those as a superintendent in public school districts. She says she wants to create a world-class education system in Wisconsin.
Both sat down with WFRV Local 5 to answer 5 Critical Questions ahead of the April 6 election.
QUESTION 1: Tell us about yourself? What’s your background?
QUESTION 2: Why are you running for State School Superintendent?
QUESTION 3: COVID-19 has impacted educators, students and parents across the state, how did the Department of Public Instruction handle the pandemic and what would you have done differently?
QUESTION 4: What’s your position on private school vouchers?
QUESTION 5: If elected, what are your goals for Wisconsin’s Public School System?
What is 5 Critical Questions?
5 Critical Questions is a WFRV Local 5 project providing voters an opportunity to learn more about what their candidates stand for.
We look to do this when there are two remaining candidates for office either in a contested single party primary with no other party running – or a final election.
The digitally exclusive project is different to a traditional debate in a few ways:
- Candidates are not in the same room when the questions are asked. This is important because it averts any kind of debate tactic, influence, drama, or digression from the issues.
- The two candidates answer the same exact five questions, asked in the exact same way. This allows the viewer to see clearly where the candidates stand on the issues that may decide their vote.
- Answers are not edited in any way. We ask candidates to limit their answers to three minutes and then we stand back until they’re finished. What you see online is word for word what the candidates told us.