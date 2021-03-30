5 Critical Questions: State School Superintendent

(WFRV) – The April 6 election is only a week away and Wisconsin is voting for a new State School Superintendent – between Jill Underly and Deborah Kerr.

Jill Underly has worked in all facets of public education since 1999 and believes in offering universal all-day, every-day 4K and 3K programs.

Deborah Kerr has been in education for 40 years, 21 of those as a superintendent in public school districts. She says she wants to create a world-class education system in Wisconsin.

Both sat down with WFRV Local 5 to answer 5 Critical Questions ahead of the April 6 election.

QUESTION 1: Tell us about yourself? What’s your background?

QUESTION 2: Why are you running for State School Superintendent?

QUESTION 3: COVID-19 has impacted educators, students and parents across the state, how did the Department of Public Instruction handle the pandemic and what would you have done differently?

QUESTION 4: What’s your position on private school vouchers?

QUESTION 5: If elected, what are your goals for Wisconsin’s Public School System?

What is 5 Critical Questions?

5 Critical Questions is a WFRV Local 5 project providing voters an opportunity to learn more about what their candidates stand for.

We look to do this when there are two remaining candidates for office either in a contested single party primary with no other party running – or a final election.

The digitally exclusive project is different to a traditional debate in a few ways: