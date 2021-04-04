5 Critical Questions: Winnebago Co. Executive

(WFRV) – With less than a week away from the April 6 election, residents in Winnebago County will be voting in the County Executive race between incumbent Mark Harris and Jon Doemel.

Harris has held the executive position for nearly 16 years and has kept the county’s spending record low, with an increase in only a half percent since he took office.

Jon Doemel is an Oshkosh business man who is about community and collaboration.

Both sat down with WFRV Local 5 to answer 5 Critical Questions ahead of the April 6 election.

QUESTION 1:

For Mark Harris: Why are you running for re-election?

For Jon Doemel: Why are you running for Winnebago County Executive?

QUESTION 2:

For Mark Harris: If re-elected, what do you hope to accomplish during your next term?

For Jon Doemel: If elected, what do you hope to accomplish?

QUESTION 3: COVID-19 has impacted all our lives, how do you think Winnebago County has handled the pandemic, especially in terms of mask use?

QUESTION 4: How should the county spend the millions in COVID relief funds that Winnebago County will receive?

QUESTION 5: Why should the people of Winnebago County vote for you April 6th?

What is 5 Critical Questions?

5 Critical Questions is a WFRV Local 5 project providing voters an opportunity to learn more about what their candidates stand for.

We look to do this when there are two remaining candidates for office either in a contested single party primary with no other party running – or a final election.

