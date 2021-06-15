A ‘goat’-tastic time: What is there to do in Door County this summer?

DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – While the Midwest may not be everyone’s ideal summer vacation, Northeast Wisconsin has quite a bit to offer.

“Summer in Door County is unlike anywhere else really,” says Nathan Ewaskowitz at Door County Boats. “There’s endless possibilities and things that you can do up here.”

You may have seen photos online, but pictures don’t do Cave Point County Park justice.

“We’re on a girls trip. We’ve gone on vacation before and we’re trying to think of a fun stop to go,” says Lisa Ruebke. Ruebke and her girlfriends are visiting Door County from Minnesota.

“This was our first thing to do. We explored the trails on Cave Point Park, and we’re gona go biking on Fish Creek.”

“This is definitely a must-do, because you walk right along the water and the cliffs and you see the caves,” says Becky Sipe.

If you get hungry after hiking the trails, Al Johnson’s Swedish Restaurant is another stop you have to visit when you’re in Door County.

“As a joke, one of Al’s friends decided that he would put a goat on the roof,” says Kit Butz.

Al Johnson’s is the only restaurant in the country allowed to have goats on the roof, according to Butz.

Butz does some of everything at the restaurant. He says it’s been around for quite some time.

“We opened up in 1949, so it was like this small IGA grocery store and Al Johnson bought the grocery and ran it like a little diner,” says Butz. “And in the 70s his wife, she said we should make it into a more authentic Scandinavian restaurant.”

Locals say in order to get the true Door County experience, you have to get out on the water.

“Growing up here, it’s been part of our lives for so long and I think being able to share that experience and past time I’ve had with everyone else is something that always makes me happy to be able to do,” says Ewaskowitz.

