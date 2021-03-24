A proposal to do away with time zones and a warning from the BBB; top stories Local 5 covered Wednesday

(WFRV) – It was a busy day in Northeast Wisconsin, another local college has announced in-person commencement and what you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccine cards given to you after your shot. Here are some top stories Local 5 covered for you today.

Local 5’s Faith Alford was with the Red Cross during their annual Giving Day as they focus on supporting people, especially during the pandemic.

Green Bay’s Austin Straubel International Airport has installed a new state-of-the-art air purification technology that destroys airborne pathogens, like coronavirus. Local 5’s Kris Schuller talked with airport officials about how having the UC-V light is safe inside public spaces and creates a safe environment.

While the coronavirus vaccine continues to be rolled out, Outagamie Co. Health Officials took the time to answer questions about the vaccine with the community through Facebook Live. Local 5’s Erinn Taylor sat in on the discussion as they answered questions like how to see if you’re eligible.

Local 5’s Eric Richards took a look at a new trend – people posting a picture of their COVID-19 vaccination cards on social media. But the Better Business Bureau is saying don’t do it. The card contains private information that scammers could use to steal your identity.

