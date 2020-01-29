All Girl Scout Cookies are not created equal… at least in parts of Wisconsin

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – You’d be hard-pressed to find someone who doesn’t get excited about Girl Scout cookie season.

Well, that time is now.

And not all Girl Scout cookies in Wisconsin are created equal. The 4,000 troops of the Manitou council use a different bakery than the rest of the State.

Little Brownie Bakers vs. ABC Bakers. These are the two national distributors that each Girl Scouts council chooses who they get their cookies from. Five of the six councils in the State of Wisconsin sell cookies from ABC Bakers.

The Girl Scouts of Manitou which serves Sheboygan, Manitowoc, and Fond du Lac counties, and parts of Calumet, Dodge, Ozaukee, and Washington counties uses Little Brownie Bakers.

Why? CEO, Denise Schemenauer says they considered things like customer service, the quality of the cookies, and their marketing skills programs. But the deciding factor really came down to one key thing…

Digital marketing.

Little Brownie Baker has the digital cookie app. This allows Girl Scouts to link their sales directly to their Entrepreneur badge. The app also give them the opportunity to learn online marketing skills.

For the customer, it’s a simplified way to order your favorite cookies online, pay by credit card, and have them shipped right to your home.

“It just made the most sense for us,” Denise says.

What does this mean for the general public? Basically, different cookie names with slight recipe change ups.

Manitou customers get Tagalongs, the rest of Wisconsin get Peanut Butter Patties.

Tagalongs

Manitou Girl Scouts deliver Do-si-dos, the other councils are handing out Peanut Butter Sandwich cookies. During a blind taste test, most of us wouldn’t notice which is which.

Do-si-dos

The good news is they are all delicious and all our orders are empowering the young girls of our community.

At the start of the year, each troop sets a goal for what they would like to do, whether it’s a camping trip, or making dog blankets for the Humane Society and the cookie sale provides an opportunity for them to meet their goals.

They do that by providing activities in four focused areas:

Flagship cookie sale

Out of doors

Lifeskills experiences

S.T.E.M (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math)

Encompassing all these focus areas is community service. Giving back to the community has always been a staple in the Girl Scouts.

The ultimate goal of the Girl Scouts is to build girls of, “courage, confidence, and character that make the world a better place.” says Schemenauer.

And what better way to do that than with cookies.