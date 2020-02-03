An update on Jax the dog, after 700+ days at the shelter

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Earlier this month, Local 5’s Erinn Taylor introduced us to Jax. A lovable dog, looking for a home after being in a shelter for over 700 days. Most of those spent at the Fox Valley Humane Association.

We are happy to report that Jax has found his forever home in Minnesota.

He has now officially slept in a house after 766 days in a shelter.

He is sleeping through the night in his bed he took with him from the FVHA, eating well, has his own dog walker, and is so happy, he’s even doin’ zoomies.

The video of Jax leaving the shelter with his new family would hit even the coldest man right in the heart when you think of how long 766 days is. 18,384 hours.

As he’s being led outside, Jax’s confusion quickly dissipates as he finds comfort as Carly cheers him on like a runner in the last mile of a marathon.

That would be Adoption Specialist, Carly Ganter. She forged a close bond with Jax during his stay. She was there from the day he arrived and saw him through some tears of happiness when he finally left.

Just before Jax gets into his new family’s truck, you can see him look at Carly to make sure it’s okay to go, or perhaps just to give her a thank you for all she’s done for him and to say goodbye.

Through her cheerful, positive smile Carly says, “That broke my heart, but he’s doing fantastic.” Jax’s new family have kept in contact with Carly.

She says what’s even more heartbreaking is that as close as she was with Jax, through videos from the family, she’s seeing a side to him he never showed at the shelter. “It’s good to know he’s moving on with his life for once and he’s doing amazing.”

So now that Jax has found his forever family. Who is now the shelter’s longest resident?

It’s a close tie between two… Cucumber and Slingshot.

Slingshot is a neutered, 3-year-old, Pit bull/Terrier mix.

Slingshot – Fox Valley Humane Association

Slingshot is a very smart young pit who LOVES to play! And once playtime is over he wants nothing more than to curl up in your lap and give you kisses as a thank you! He knows his basic commands and is eager to please (especially if you give him treats!) This guy has shown that he is not interested in sharing your attention with other animals in the home so he’s looking to be your only pet! Because Slingshot is not super aware of his manners in regards to jumping so we recommend kids be at least 12+. He was a surrender on August 22, 2019 due to the owner going homeless.

This puts him at around 161 days at the Fox Valley Humane Association.

Cucumber is a large, mixed breed. He’s also a neutered, 3-year-old.

Cucumber is a young guy who is incredibly playful and looking for an active home. He is an attention hog and requires that he is the only pet in the home. He needs to have a home with kids at least 15+. After being treated for heart worm at FVHA, Cucumber has since been cleared and is looking to give lots of love to his new family! He was originally a stray that came in through the police department on July 31, 2019.

That puts Cucumber at 183 days at the shelter.

Carly says the number one reason dogs get left behind at shelters for so long is their breed. She says there’s a stigma against pit bulls. They are not mean dogs, it’s who raises them, not the dog themselves.

They have quite a few pit bulls at the Fox Valley Humane Association and Carly says, “they’re the biggest babies ever.”

If a person or family is interested in adopting a dog? Just stop by and meet them. The staff at the Humane Association says you see within seconds that pit bulls aren’t scary. “Dogs may bark or might look scary but once they get to know you… they’re really sweet.”

The Fox Valley Humane Association is located at N115 Two Mile Road in Appleton. Visiting hours are:

Monday – 12pm – 6pm

Tuesday – 12pm – 6pm

Wednesday – Closed

Thursday – 12pm – 6pm

Friday – 12pm – 6pm

Saturday – 12pm – 6pm

Sunday – Closed

Reach them by phone at (920) 733-1717, online at their website and on Facebook.

