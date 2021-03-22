‘Anyone can make it happen’: Green Bay Public Arts Commission looking for artists for Rotating Art Program

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Green Bay wants to see your artwork. The Green Bay Public Arts Commission is looking for artists for their Rotating Art Program (RAP).

The program’s purpose is to improve the look of the community while expanding the city’s cultural identity. RAP is specifically looking for sculpture artists whose work will be displayed temporarily around Green Bay for one year.

“Green Bay is fairly fresh, I would say, in its embrace to public art. I’d say probably within the last 10 years, maybe even less, we’ve actually really taken an effort to increase public art in the area,” says Laura Schley, Public Arts Coordinator for the city of Green Bay.

The Green Bay Public Arts Commission, established in 2016, promotes the performing and visual arts as well as humanities in Green Bay through grants and support.

The city has installed six 6-foot diameter concrete slabs around Green Bay that will serve as the sculpture’s foundation. The GBPAC’s rotating art program also provides financial assistance to artists accepted in the program, which helps the installation and removal process of the sculpture.

“I think it’s empowering for people to see their local creatives in their community and active in their community. To be able to walk down the streets of Green Bay and see art that’s made by your neighbor or your grandparent’s neighbor, I mean, that’s a beautiful way to connect with the community I think. The beautiful thing about public art is that anyone can make it happen,” says Schley.

Image Credit: Malachi Duffy

Image Credit: David Windey

Image Credit: R Wolfe

Image Credit: Kent Hutchison

Applications will be accepted until 5:00 pm on April 16, and selected artwork will be installed in June.

Below is a list of RAP locations:

Northeast corner of Irwin Avenue and East Shore Drive

Northeast corner of W. Walnut and S. Oakland Avenue

Northwest corner of Dousman and Fisk

Southeast corner of W. Mason Street and 12th Avenue

Southwest corner of Shawano Avenue and 12th Avenue

Leicht Park

If you are interested in applying for the Rotating Art Program, contact Public Arts Coordinator Laura Schley for more information: laurasc@greenbaywi.gov. For more information on RAP, click here. If you would like to submit an application, click here.