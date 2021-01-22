Appleton bakery celebrates National Pie Day

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – There is no feeling quite like walking out of a bakery with a fresh slice of pie. January 23 is National Pie Day.

The Ancient Egyptians are responsible for creating the first example of what we call pies today. They made honey filling covered in a crusty cake made from oats, wheat, rye, or barley, according to BBC.

Simple Simon Bakery in Appleton is preparing for the national holiday. Apple pie, caramel pie, cherry, strawberry rhubarb, and blueberry pies are a few of the varieties they are offering. It just so happens, The Green Bay Packers NFC Championship game is this weekend. In honor of both days, the family-owned, full-service bakery is preparing dozens of french silk pies with a special Packer twist.

“A french silk pie is kind of a mixture between homemade cream, a custard, and then your chocolate. Then we’re going to put a homemade cream on top and then we’re going to garnish it with some Packer fun stuff,” says Dawn Ebert, co-owner of Simple Simon Bakery.

Pie-lovers will be sure to find their favorite kind of pie at the bakery. Cherry, apple, and lemon meringue all top the list of favorite pie flavors among staff and customers.

“Lemon meringue is probably my favorite to make. You can get a little creative with the meringue and things like that. My favorite to eat is gotta be your traditional apple pie,” says Scott Simon, co-owner of the bakery.

“I have fond memories of the cherry pie, and they just have the best cherry pie in the area,” says Sandra Trout.

Either way you slice it, we can all agree there is nothing quite like biting into the flaky, buttery crust and tasting the sugary sweet filling of your favorite freshly baked pie.

Simple Simon Bakery is a full-service bakery that has been serving the Fox Cities for 53 years. The bakery offers everything from donuts, cookies, wedding cakes to everything in between. For more information on Simple Simon Bakery, click here.