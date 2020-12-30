Appleton children’s museum helping families ring in the New Year

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – While many of us will be spending New Year’s Eve inside this year, that doesn’t mean you have to skip the fireworks.

Building for Kids Children’s Museum in Appleton is creating a way for families to safely celebrate the New Year.

The museum still wants to have a presence in the community during the pandemic, so they have been developing pick-up activity kits for children to work on while social distancing at home.

“We knew from the beginning when we had to shut down in March that we didn’t want to just go silent. We still wanted to be apart of these kids’ lives,” says Beth Vanderloop, Director Of Programs and Community Engagement at Building for Kids.

Their latest holiday activity kit, Celebrations Around the World, focuses on different art projects inspired by light and the winter season. The art projects, focusing on STEM, storytelling, art, and community, are educational while encouraging creativity. The activity kit serves as a way for families to have fun on New Year’s Eve without going to a crowded event.

“We thought about how most families probably won’t be traveling much so how can we bring the world to them. One thing we talk about is the luminary festival, so you actually make your own lantern.

The different art projects have been a rewarding experience not only for the parents and children, but also for employees at the museum after hearing the stories of what families thought of the activity kit.

“The kids will save some of their extra supplies and start their own little art corner. It’s just neat to see how it’s inspired creativity among kids too and then also their families. We just want families to have a safe and fun time together right now,” says Vanderloop.

The BFK museum is also offering various Celebrations Around the World small group programs in addition to the activity kits.

For more information on Building for Kids Children’s Museum, click here.