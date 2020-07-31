Appleton International Airport takes an ice cream truck tour for big announcement

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Appleton International Airport was out in the community on Friday with their ice cream truck celebrating a special announcement.

Starting on August 1, Appleton International Airport is relaunching its non-stop Delta flight to Atlanta. The flight will leave at 7:30 a.m. and land in Atlanta by 10:30 a.m.

Since Appleton International Airport couldn’t do their regular community events this summer, they’ve scaled back with smaller ideas, this being one of them.

So to celebrate, free ice cream was handed out which included Orange Dreamsicles, crunch bars, fudge bars, and popsicles.

Now with the flight relaunching, there’s still a big emphasis on social distancing in the airport and during the flights.

“Everywhere you turn, you can self sanitize. We are encouraging travelers to go touch-less. Get all of your boarding pass’ or your hotel room key on your phone so it’s one less point of contact,” says Patrick Tracey, Marketing Manager for Appleton International Airport.

For six years, this ice cream truck that’s decked out in everything airplane-related has been going out into the community giving back to everyone who has supported the airport for so long.

“It’s a thanks for all of your support to the Appleton Airport over the years, to just to get out to talk to the community, and be humans,” says Tracey.

