Appleton’s 2021 ‘Avenue of Ice’ showcasing art and supporting small businesses

(WFRV) – People were out enjoying a nice winter day on Friday for Appleton’s 2021 ‘Avenue of Ice’.

Ice sculptures are placed all throughout downtown Appleton in front of businesses in an effort to support local businesses and display artist’s work.

The ice sculptures range from music instruments, to animals, piggy banks, and more.

The people in the community tell Local 5 that they’re just excited to finally get out on a mild winter day and support downtown Appleton.

“This is a great way to get to do something fun that’s winter like and COVID safe”, says Dan Wegener of New London.

Local businesses on College Avenue are thankful to see people out and coming into the doors supporting them after a tough 2020.

“It was a very cold week so now’s the time to come out and support small businesses. Have fun! Downtown Appleton is awesome”, says Manager of ‘Eco Candle Co.’, Shelby Bradshaw.

Something fun that ‘Eco Candle Co.’ is offering is their ‘Firewood Candle’ which has the smell of a fireplace. Other items are gloves, bath bombs, salts for baths, and more.

‘Avenue of Ice’ is so unique to the community and people who came out Friday understand that.

“It’s a great thing for the Fox Valley. It’s such a positive to see businesses being supported, seeing artists do their work, and it’s just something unique you do not see anywhere else around”, says Wegener.