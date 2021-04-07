‘Ardy & Ed’s Drive In’ opens for their 73rd season

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The weather is getting nicer and that means another season for a popular place in Oshkosh is open.

‘Ardy & Ed’s Drive In’ is now opened for their 73rd season. This old school drive in restaurant always attracts customers in Northeast Wisconsin and it gives them something different.

“It’s the culture out here. It’s a little different, like I said. It’s based in the 1940’s. You can’t go to a McDonalds and base it like that”, says customer John Sammer of Oshkosh.

Whether it’s the workers on roller blades or the old school signs hanging up on the restaurant, customers tell Local 5 they love coming every year.

Some of the favorites?

“I always like to get their malts and shakes. Their malts are really good. Really really good. I’d recommend them to anybody”, says Sammer.

To learn more about ‘Ardy & Ed’s Drive In’ and find their hours, head to their Facebook page or website.