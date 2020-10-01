Ashwaubenon teachers welcome students back- COVID-19 edition

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – If you thought going back to school would look different this year, you’re right.

The Ashwaubenon School District transitioned to remote learning today.

Before the decision was made, two Ashwaubenon teachers decided to think outside of the box when it comes to getting students excited about school starting.

Kylie Kasten teaches 4th grade and Elissa Hendricks is a special education teacher at Valley View Elementary School.

They came up with the idea to create a video welcoming students back to school.

The pair remixed the song “You Can’t Touch This,” by putting their own Valley View, COVID-19 spin on it.

After the video was uploaded to Kasten’s YouTube account, she says that’s when it really took off.

In the video, Kasten and Hendricks can be seen in the hallway demonstrating proper social distancing, wiping down desks, and more all while the familiar tune of the hit 90’s MC Hammer song plays in the background.

Kasten says the decision to choose “You Can’t Touch This” wasn’t hard at all.

“It kinda just came to me. I just thought, you know, there are so many things that are going to be different at school this year, what better way to show students than through a video where they can sing along and they can see different actions that we are doing and just ways to get used to the new normal being back at school.”

The response to the video has been overwhelming.

Students, parents, and even teachers are loving it. Kasten says students have been requesting to watch the video at home. The school’s administrators enjoyed it so much, they shared the video on Valley View Elementary’s Facebook page.

“I never expected it. I honestly thought I would share the video maybe five times just to my students. So knowing that this video is making other people laugh and smile and sharing that message any trying our hardest,” says Kasten.

There is already the possibility of creating more videos in the future.

“We have thought about it. We’ve thought mostly about creating different videos to use within our classroom. It’s definitely up for discussion with making more,” says Kasten.

The video was so much fun. I think we both laughed so hard through making it. It’s been a really fun experience for both of us,” says Hendricks.

