Baird Creek Preservation Foundation plans groundbreaking on biking skills park

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Baird Creek Preservation Foundation is planning a big project this summer. They’re building a new biking skills park for kids.

“There’s really been a need to have a place where kids can come and learn the skills before heading out on the trails,” says Holly Baseman, Executive Director of the Baird Creek Preservation Foundation. “Baird Creek is notorious for having very technical trails in Northeast Wisconsin.”

Braid Creek Preservation Foundation, a nonprofit organization, which helps preserve and facilitate the restoration of Baird Creek Watershed, runs educational programs like summer camps, homeschooling, and after-school programs as well as volunteering efforts for habitat restoration.

They’re looking to make biking easier for children by building an asphalt pump track and beginner, intermediate, and advanced level trails in the park. The preservation foundation plans to break ground in July.

“Biking is a great family activity as well as an individual activity, and so we just see this as a great way to bring another feature into our Green Bay community,” says Boseman.

Boseman says the skills park will also include a training camp for local youth groups.

“Having a place that we can bring those youth clubs and provide bikes for them and either teach them how to ride or how to build on the skills of riding or riding different ways is just a great way to serve our community,” says Boseman.

The foundation plans to reach out to local bike store owners about leading the youth training camps.

“I think it’s awesome, because part of the fun of cycling is getting out there and having fun on a bike and having a skills park, having fun features and obstacles that you can hone your bike skills in on, I think that’s one of the alluring parts of cycling,” says Scott Steeno, owner of the Bike Hub in De Pere.

Image Credit: Baird Creek Preservation Foundation

Image Credit: Baird Creek Preservation Foundation

Image Credit: Baird Creek Preservation Foundation

Baird Creek Preservation Foundation is planning to open the biking skills park in the fall.

