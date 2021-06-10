Baltimore food vlogger ‘The Rideshare Foodie’ gets a taste of Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Food is the way to the soul. One man is willing to drive thousands of miles for it.

Kreskin Torres, a food vlogger from Baltimore, is on a mission to visit each state in America, but that’s not all. Torres is trying out local food, supporting local businesses, and seeing what each place has to offer. He’s close to reaching his goal. The only state he has left to visit is Hawaii.

He’s tasted some of everything you can think of. From barbeque in Alaska to chicken sandwiches in California, Torres has tried it all. His favorite dish so far?

“Chili and cinnamon rolls,” says Torres.

While I was in London I came up with the idea,” says Torres. “I ultimately just want to experience America for myself, and see what it was like outside of Baltimore.”

Torres has a bucket list of things he’s always wanted to do, and after crossing London off his list, he was excited to see what he could accomplish next.

“I got back and I was just like addicted, like I had that travel itch,” says Torres. “I just want people to feel like that, like just to be inspired to try new things and meet new people and not be afraid of the outcome.”

Torres became the Rideshare Foodie a year ago. The name just kind of made sense.

“Because I do Uber and rideshare, I have a remote job, and it’s a great way to see different parts of the city,” says Torres. “On my car I think I’m at 288,000 miles on there.”

This week, he’s in Wisconsin. Brace yourself for this.

“Funny thing, I don’t like cheese at all.”

Image Credit: Kreskin J. Torres

Local 5 caught up with Torres at the Booyah Shed in Green Bay. He tried two Wisconsin favorites: booyah and cheese curds.

He’s a fan.

If you take anything away from what Torres is doing, it’s to get out of your comfort zone and try something new…and support local.

Torres has big plans for next year. He is creating an app that will help visitors find local food in the city they are visiting. He also plans to star in his own superhero-action film, The Art of Noise, that will be released next summer.

Image Credit: Kreskin J. Torres

Image Credit: Kreskin J. Torres

Image Credit: Kreskin J. Torres

If you’d like to follow the Rideshare Foodie and keep up with his adventures, visit his Instagram or Facebook page.