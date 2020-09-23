Bart Starr special edition bobbleheads released

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Packers fans have something new to add to their memorabilia collection this football season.

Bart Starr Special Edition Bobbleheads are officially on the market.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum released the individually numbered bobbleheads, manufactured by FOCO, on September 18.

The special series is meant to pay tribute to Starr’s time on and off the field. They commemorate the Ice Bowl, highlights of his career, his Super Bowl MVP title, and more.

The first bobblehead is a replica of the iconic trio, Bart Starr, Brett Favre, and Aaron Rodgers, but Starr is also showcased separately.

In the series, the second bobblehead features Starr crossing the goal line and scoring the winning touchdown during the famed Ice Bowl in the 1967 NFL Championship Game.

Starr is sitting in a 1967 Corvette Stingray convertible in the third bobblehead. It was given to him for being named the first Super Bowl MVP.

Darrel Burnett is the Executive Director at The Automobile Gallery in downtown Green Bay. The Gallery has the original green convertible given to Starr on display.

The fourth bobblehead in the series shows Starr dropping back to pass on a base including replicas of his five NFL championship rings along with a plaque that lists his accomplishments.

Starr was the only quarterback in NFL history to lead a team to 3 consecutive league championships.

Burnett says these bobbleheads are sure to be pretty popular among fans.

“Collecting bobbleheads is an industry unto itself, and you add the Packer legend to it – in this particular case Bart Starr who was so important to the Packers legacy beginning in 1919. I’m sure this is going to be in very high demand.”

Some of the models are already sold out, but The Automobile Gallery was able to secure two of the ones featuring Starr sitting inside of the green Corvette.

“This is going to be a limited-edition bobblehead with Bart in the Super Bowl 1 MVP Corvette. The fact that we have the real Bart Starr Corvette this bobblehead, we have real Bart Starr memorabilia to go along with this, this bobblehead only adds to the legend.”

For more information on the Bart Starr Special Edition Bobbleheads, you can visit The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum.

