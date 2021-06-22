Battle of the beer gardens: Does Green Bay or Appleton have the better beer garden?

(WFRV) – It’s a battle of the beer gardens.

Local 5 visited two beer gardens: one in Green Bay and one in Appleton to find out which garden reigns supreme. McFleshman’s in Appleton specializes in traditional German lagers and English real ales. The brewery is a mixture of English and German styles.

“We wanted the inside to feel like an English pub and the outside to feel like a German beer garden,” says the owner Bobby McFleshman. “It’s between two buildings, one which is about 30 feet high. This wall sort of closes in the space for music and just to make you feel a little bit off of downtown.”

McFleshman’s uses four beer engines to pour their beer, which is practically unheard of now.

Meanwhile, Kegger’s on Broadway in downtown Green Bay, which has been around for 14 years, prides itself on supporting local breweries.

Image Credit: Will Liebergen

“We’re kind of hidden. We’re kind of behind of behind in th back of the bar. We have our main bar that everybody goes to, but we have this patio outside that’s really nice for the winters and summers,” says Will Liebergen, owner of Kegger’s beer garden. “It has an ambience that’s different and hidden, and not everybody knows about it and you can kind of escape here.”

