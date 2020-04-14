Closings
Marinette Co. Elderly Services

GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Bayport High School student wins prize in C-SPAN documentary competition

From the Local 5 Digital Desk

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) — Students from all over the country were given an opportunity to enter a video documentary competition through C-SPAN’s annual StudentCam program.

Trevor Connaher, a student at Bay Port High School, was a second prize winner in the national 2020 competition.

The program provides a platform for young people to have their voices heard. This year, participants were asked “What’s your vision in 2020? Explore the issue you most want presidential candidates to address during the campaign.”

Over 5,000 students from 44 states and Washington, D.C. answered the call. A variety of topics were covered including equality/discrimination, the environment, immigration, and gun control.

Trevor’s winning documentary, “American’s Digital Divide” focuses on digital media and its role in political polarization.

Local 5 spoke with Trevor and he said he originally wanted to be an engineer but after some testing suggested he may not find that career fulfilling, he re-evaluated his passions and will be attending University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee to pursue filmmaking after he finishes high school.

Trevor says while there’s a lot of issues facing Americans including climate change, health care, gun control, and more recently the issue of how to deal with a global pandemic. “I wanted to focus on a unique topic that is maybe the stem of all of the issues.” He says.

As far as the future of handling social media and politics going forward, Trevor’s teacher, Mr. Fitzgerald states in the documentary that it’s always good to have as many opinions out there as possible. Trevor adds, “As long as we can communicate effectively and respect each other’s opinions, we’ll be successful.”

The latest Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

MVS

Thumbnail for the video titled "MVS"

IFL cancels season amid COVID-19 pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "IFL cancels season amid COVID-19 pandemic"

Green Bay Preble baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay Preble baseball"

Catching up with Oshkosh's Tyrese Haliburton

Thumbnail for the video titled "Catching up with Oshkosh's Tyrese Haliburton"

Northeast Wisconsin high schools turn on the lights for athletes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Northeast Wisconsin high schools turn on the lights for athletes"

Spring sports coaches adjusting to new normal during season postponements

Thumbnail for the video titled "Spring sports coaches adjusting to new normal during season postponements"