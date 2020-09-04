Bellevue salon raising funds for Brown County foster children

BELLEVUE, Wis. (WFRV) – A Bellevue hair salon is doing more than just shampoos and blowouts.

Edge Salon is putting a unique spin on fundraising efforts. For every donation they receive for foster children in Brown County, the salon is giving away a plant. All the proceeds will go to Foster the Village, a nonprofit organization in Brown County that supplies clothes, shoes, diapers and other items for foster children.

The manager of Edge Salon, Cassie Sprangers, came up with the idea for the fundraiser when she and her husband started fostering children in 2018. This is the salon’s second year doing this fundraiser.

This year has grown significantly compared to last year’s.

Before, cacti were the only plants given away. Now, there are several types of plants for people to choose from, including spider plants, snake plants and more.

Sprangers says there is a new excitement over the fundraiser this year.

“People have just been stopping for the plants, which is really exciting. I think with everything going on right now, everyone just wants to help, and this is something they can do to help our community.”

Sue Bacos is a client at Edge Salon. Bacos, a retired teacher and a huge fan of nature, felt getting involved in the salon’s fundraiser was a great way to do something positive for the community.

“Taking care of little kids, they’re so much like these plants. They keep growing and growing and you gotta keep them healthy,” says Bacos.

Bacos grows all the plants for the salon’s fundraiser.

If you don’t have a green thumb and would rather not take home a plant, there’s also the option to simply make a donation.

The salon plans on keeping the donations going as long as they see a need for it. Edge Salon is going to match the first $500 of donations. The salon is hoping to surpass that amount. For more information on how to donate, you can visit the salon’s Facebook account, EdgeSalonGB.

