‘Block 800’ project bringing mixed-use building to Appleton’s College Avenue

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton residents may notice College Avenue closing, reopening, and closing again this summer.

City officials say the closure – which will be repeated for one week starting Monday, July 17 – is necessary to allow a private contractor to place a large crane in the roadway to construct an adjacent building. Demolition on the building began in February.

The contractor, CR Structures, tells WFRV Local 5 that the new building – the Block 800 project – will be mixed-use, with a commercial/retail space on the first level with three floors of apartments above and underground parking below. There will be 20 apartments total, with one, two, and three-bedroom options to be constructed. On the top floor, an outdoor patio will be built.

Vision Architecture, the architect behind the project, provided these renderings. They say a mural will be installed on the prominent wall shared the neighboring laundromat.

CR Structures and Vision Architecture say the Block 800 project is scheduled to be completed in March 2021.

The City of Appleton Public Works Department announced the first closure Monday morning. Eastbound College Avenue will be closed at Bennett Street four about two weeks. Westbound traffic is restricted to one lane, but remains open.

WFRV Local 5 will continue to follow this story.

