Bonduel Harley-Davidson dealership like ‘coming to the candy store’

BONDUEL, Wis. (WFRV) – Doc’s Harley-Davidson is home to motorcycles that there are only a few of in the world.

One motorcycle in Doc’s showroom dates back to 1913, when motorcycles resembled bicycles.

Ken Dejardin, a lover of classic cars and motorcycles, has been coming to Doc’s Harley-Davidson since it opened in 1979.

“He has got some real treasures in here. This is a very unique place, you don’t get this anywhere else. I love coming here.”

Stephen Hopkins, or “Doc”, is sort of the Willy Wonka of Bonduel. In addition to the dealership, Hopkins also has a museum full of one-of-a-kind artifacts, each with its own interesting story.

“We’ve got this museum filled with muscle cars and antique motorcycles, but there are wooly mammoth tusks and shark teeth, and Harry Houdini signatures and it goes on and on.”

Inside the museum, there are rocks from the Colosseum in Rome.

Around the 72-acre lot, you’ll see unique pieces Doc built himself, called Doc’s Creations, like ceiling fans and lamps made out of Harley-Davidson motorcycles.

“It originally started with my love of motorcycles and eventually just keep growing more and more. I’ve always loved animals and I love cooking, so this place is really a culmination of everything I love and enjoy, and I share it with the public.”

Hopkins says people have been driving by the dealership for years and have never stopped to take a look inside.

“They just didn’t realize what was all here. There’s a little something here for everybody. People that stop in and say I’ve driven by for 20 years and I wish I had stopped because they just didn’t realize what was all here. There’s a little something here for everybody.”

