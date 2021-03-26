Broadband expansion and a race along Lake Michigan, here are Friday’s top stories from Local 5

(WFRV) – All three COVID-19 variants have been found in Wisconsin and one Oshkosh man was given the royal treatment after spending more than 45 days in the hospital battling COVID. Here are some top stories Local 5 worked on for you Friday.

Local 5’s Rhonda Foxx was in Shawano with Governor Tony Evers and other officials to discuss how to keep their rural areas connected through internet access. Wisconsin ranks 36th in getting rural parts of the state connected. Kewaunee County also received a grant to expand high-speed internet in their communities.

State lawmakers are taking another shot at securing a $2 million loan to help fund the construction of a $6 million visitor center near Lambeau Field. A similar bill introduced last spring had support but didn’t get past the Senate, Local 5’s Kris Schuller has that story.

Local 5’s Erinn Taylor caught up with Lee Thornquist who is running around Lake Michigan to raise awareness of Alzheimer’s and raise money for the Alzheimer’s Association. He started in Chicago 13 days ago and has so far raised $30,000 of his $55,000 goal.

The Venture Project is back open in Oshkosh as they continue to help local entrepreneurs in the community. The business serves as an incubator, co-working space and mentorship network, they’ve also partnered with the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh to help students launch their projects, Local 5’s Faith Alford has more.