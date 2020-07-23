Business is booming for hardware stores during the coronavirus pandemic

WISCONSIN. (WFRV) – While many establishments are feeling the strain of the coronavirus pandemic, the hardware store industry is seeing a significant increase in business.

Crazy is the word Katy Martin, manager of Martin Hardware in Green Bay, used to describe the current state of the industry.

“There’s a definite increase. People are just doing projects to fill up their time, finishing up old projects that they’ve never finished, or coming up with new ideas just to pass time,” says Martin.

For people working at home or stuck in quarantine, starting a new project has been a common theme for many. Whether that’s planting a garden, painting your house, or replacing their roof, people are using their time at home in productive ways.

With the demand being so high for products, hardware stores are seeing a backorder on different supplies, and with some factories shutting down during the pandemic it can become difficult to get certain products.

“I noticed a lot of home suppliers were running out of stuff,” says Wayne Paider, a homeowner in Green Bay. “People can’t go out and spend money wine and dining so they’re spending more time at home.”

If you’re looking to start a home improvement project in the near future, it’s important to have a thought out plan in place.

“Try to think about everything you may need for that project ahead of time so you’re not scrambling if something is sold out. Have a secondary alternative or a back up,” Martin says.

As the increase in demand continues, the employees at Martin Hardware are working hard to meet their customer’s needs.

Martin says they are always looking for extra help during times like these.

