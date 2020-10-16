Center Stage high school musical theater program hosts first virtual workshop

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The arts have always had a way of taking our minds off things, and this year is no different. The show must go on.

The students and directors involved with the Center Stage High School Musical Theater Program in Appleton are not letting COVID-19 stop them from celebrating the arts. This year is the program’s fifth anniversary, and administrators aren’t holding anything back. Theatre professionals are hosting a series of virtual workshops from October to June for high school students from 24 schools in northeast Wisconsin.

This year has presented some unique challenges showcasing live theatre from home. With students learning remotely, it creates obstacles for singing in unison. David F. M. Vaughn, an actor, director, writer, and composer, says there is a natural delay. Vaughn led the program’s first workshop of the year, a one-hour Zoom course, all about the audition technique. Six students prepared a song, and Vaughn gave them each techniques on how to nail the audition. He and other administrators have had to go back to the drawing board and experiment with different methods of putting together a series of virtual workshops.

“It’s forced us to be way more creative with how we present theatre. Can we create content beforehand and in this live aspect kind of push play?”

Leland Bartikofsky, a senior at Green Bay Preble high school, has been involved with the Center Stage program for four years. Bartikofsky says he’s excited to be back again for his final year.

“It feels great to be doing it again. It’s been a really amazing four years working with the program.”

Bartikofsky says despite this year being so different than past years, he’s excited for what’s ahead.

“At first it felt like a new challenge, but I am thankful that they’re still trying to match their energy like they did last year.”

The next workshop, focusing on technical theatre, will be held virtually on November 4. For more information on the Center Stage High School Musical Theater program, visit their website.

Participating in the 2020-21 program:

Ashwaubenon High School

Brillion High School

Denmark High School

De Pere High School

Fond du Lac High School

Fox Valley Lutheran High School, Appleton

Green Bay East High School

Green Bay Preble High School

Green Bay Southwest High School

Green Bay West High School

Hortonville High School

Kaukauna High School

Laconia High School

Little Chute High School

Luxemburg-Casco High School

Mishicot High School

Neenah High School

New London High School

Pulaski High School

St. Mary Catholic High School, Neenah

Southern Door County High School

Valley Christian School, Oshkosh

Weyauwega-Fremont High School

Winnebago Lutheran Academy, Fond du Lac

