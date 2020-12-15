Center Stage Theater Program teaches students about different career paths in theater

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Though the theatre world is on extended intermission, the Center Stage High School Musical Theatre program is dedicated to teaching students about all aspects of theater.

The program, kicking off its third workshop of the year, is focusing on teaching students the ins and out of marketing in the theater industry. This time, there is a panel of instructors leading the Zoom workshop.

Krissi Diers, Vice President of the North Minneapolis office at Broadway Across America, Kelli Palan Director of Regional Engagements for Disney Theatrical Productions, and Trisha Witt, Director of Marketing and Communications for the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center are facilitating the workshop. Marketing may not be a common topic taught to high school theater students, but the Center Stage program is experimenting with different subjects until it is safe to hold in-person workshops again.

“Right now, with everything the way that it is, it’s finding topics that will be engaging and interesting to the students that will teach them something new, but also making the best of the resources we have available right now. We don’t have ready access to a lot of performers at the moment,” says Witt.

Eight students across Northeast Wisconsin got an inside look at what goes into advertising a Broadway show from industry professionals. They learned about different career paths from social media marketing to marketing operations.

“This will give the students a picture of a few different career opportunities in the theater world. I hope that they leave feeling inspired and curious about other professions in this industry,” says Witt.

Diers believes that “theatre, Broadway will be back better than ever and stronger than ever. We’re going to need young people to keep fueling our industry.”

“The younger voices are incredibly important. We continue to grow our audiences and through that, we need to make sure that we continue to grow our messages. It’s great to expose students to this so that they can make plans and they can say that this is a real thing,” says Palan.

For Katie Stucky, a senior at Fond du Lac High School, learning about a different side of theater is exciting.

“Marketing isn’t something I really know a lot about. It was really cool not only to learn what marketing is but how it is specific in theater and especially during these times with working and how things are changing.”

Brody Adams, a junior at St. Mary Catholic High School in Neenah, thought the marketing workshop was eye-opening.

“It’s a lot more creative than I thought it was and I think that’s what draws me into that career possibly in the future.”

The Center Stage High School Musical Theater Program holds a workshop on a different topic every month.

For more information on the next workshop, click here.